Driver dies after car flees B.C. traffic stop, police watchdog investigating

An officer had attempted to stop the vehicle before it crashed near Nakusp

After a fatal single-vehicle collision shut down Highway 6 in Nakusp for 12 hours on Monday, the Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia (IIO BC) has been called in to investigate.

The incident began shortly after 3 p.m. on Nov. 25, when a Nakusp Mountie located a suspected stolen vehicle on Highway 6 south of the community.

According to Dawn Roberts, the director of BC RCMP communication services, the officer attempted to make a traffic stop, but the vehicle reportedly accelerated before driving off the road into the ditch.

BC Ambulance responded, however the driver died at the scene.

The passenger of the vehicle was taken to hospital for treatment and then released.

“The IIO BC is investigating police actions into the incident. As the matter is now under investigation by the IIO BC, no further information will be released by police,” said Roberts.