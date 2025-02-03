B.C. political leaders urge Eby to do more amid looming trade war

B.C. Conservative Leader John Rustad offers a 10-point tariff response plan

British Columbia politicians are calling on the premier to do more as the province prepares to face U.S. tariffs on Canadian goods as well as retaliation by Ottawa.

The move came after U.S. President Donald Trump signed executive orders Saturday to slap Canada with duties of 10 per cent on energy and 25 per cent on everything else.

B.C. Conservative Leader John Rustad says his party has laid out a 10-point tariff response plan and is urging the NDP government to immediately put it in place to protect B.C.’s economy.

Premier David Eby has launched a series of measures responding to the tariffs coming Tuesday, including directing the BC Liquor Distribution Branch to immediately stop buying American liquor from “red states,” as well as directing Crown corporations to stop buying American goods and services.

In a letter to Eby, Rustad lists some of the measures in his plan, including negotiating an agreement to remove interprovincial trade barriers, cutting the carbon tax and reopening B.C. trade offices in foreign countries.

Meanwhile, City of Surrey mayor Brenda Locke says she wrote to Eby Sunday morning urging him to implement tax cuts and roll out a comprehensive relief package, similar to what was introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic, to support businesses and families.

Locke says Surrey has the largest border crossings on the West Coast and over 20 per cent of Surrey businesses have direct trade ties with the U.S. and the tariff leaves the city in a vulnerable situation.