B.C. port union challenges constitutionality of federal back-to-work order

International Longshore and Warehouse Union Local 514 argues federal order violates right to strike
The Canadian Press
web1_20241120011120-2024112001110-8fbdb00b25b266ce7245af18f4020213371226636688c1da2c863ff32dcaefe9
Locked out International Longshore and Warehouse Union Local 514 port workers and supporters attend a rally, in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The union representing port supervisors in British Columbia is formally challenging the legal and constitutional authority of the federal labour minister to order them back to work.

In a legal document dated Tuesday, International Longshore and Warehouse Union Local 514 says it’s questioning whether the order issued by Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon last week violates the right to collective bargaining and the right to strike.

The union says these rights are protected by the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

It says the questions will be considered by a panel of the Canada Industrial Relations Board on Dec. 9 and 10.

This isn’t the only challenge the federal government is facing on this issue, as the union representing port workers in Montreal also announced last week it intended to challenge the federal government.

MacKinnon stepped in on Nov. 12 to get ports in both B.C. and Montreal moving again after employers locked workers out.

His order directed the board to order all operations to resume and move both sets of talks to binding arbitration.

