B.C. Premier David Eby to shuffle cabinet

Officials say changes will be limited, reflect new economic realities resulting from trade war with U.S.

A spokesperson for Premier David Eby confirmed he will be announcing a cabinet shuffle on Thursday, July 17.

The changes will be "strategic" and "limited in size."

Eby will make the announcement in Victoria on Thursday morning.

The move is expected to reflect the changing economic climate in B.C. as the government responds to the trade war with the United States and U.S. President Donald Trump's evolving tariff threats.

Changes could include ministers switching roles, as well as portfolio titles and responsibilities being altered.