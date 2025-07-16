 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

B.C. Premier David Eby to shuffle cabinet

Officials say changes will be limited, reflect new economic realities resulting from trade war with U.S.
Mark Page
Mark Page
250314-bpd-davideby1
B.C. Premier David Eby at a town hall at the Simon Fraser University's Surrey campus on March 14, 2025. (Lauren Collins/Black Press Media)

A spokesperson for Premier David Eby confirmed he will be announcing a cabinet shuffle on Thursday, July 17.

The changes will be "strategic" and "limited in size."

Eby will make the announcement in Victoria on Thursday morning.

The move is expected to reflect the changing economic climate in B.C. as the government responds to the trade war with the United States and U.S. President Donald Trump's evolving tariff threats.

Changes could include ministers switching roles, as well as portfolio titles and responsibilities being altered.

 

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Mark Page

About the Author: Mark Page

I'm the B.C. legislative correspondent for Black Press Media's provincial news team.
Read more

Related

B.C. quietly expands scope of Bill 14 to include all future wind and solar
B.C. quietly expands scope of Bill 14 to include all future wind and solar
Conservatives call for province to cancel BC Ferries' China deal
Conservatives call for province to cancel BC Ferries' China deal