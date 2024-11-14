B.C. Premier Eby continues outreach to rural B.C., but also draws lines

Eby says NDP will not tolerate hate, discrimination, 'conspiracy theory garbage'

B.C. Premier David Eby continued his outreach to rural B.C. Wednesday after he and 46 other New Democratic MLAs participated in their oath ceremony at the provincial legislature.

But Eby also reiterated an earlier promise to limit his government's cooperation with Conservative MLAs, many of whom represent rural seats, under certain circumstances.

"Our hands are out-stretched to any MLA that wants to work with us on these key priorities with just one bright line exception," Eby said. "We will not tolerate hate, discrimination, conspiracy theory garbage. That is not something that we will tolerate."

Eby's comments came during a media appearance, where he identified affordability, healthcare and public safety as key issues of the incoming government. On healthcare, he specifically singled out the issue of emergency room closures in rural communities.

"We have heard that loud and clear."

Eby highlighted that issue as part of a larger promise to bridge the rural-urban divide in B.C. He returned to that theme Wednesday when asked about comments from late premier John Horgan, who had said in 2014 that the party had "lost" its way to speak to people in resource-based communities.

"We have become dependent on particular points of view, focused largely in the Lower Mainland," Horgan said at the time. "If we are going to win, we need to speak to people, not just in a pandering way, but in a positive way to people in resource-based communities. There is a chasm between the coast and the Kootenays that does not represent anybody in-between."

Eby said those words "resonate" with him and continue to be a "priority" for his government.

"We need to be a government for the entire province of British Columbia and the priorities of people that live in rural communities need to have the same weight and have the same influence here in the chamber and in our government as they deserve," Eby said. "So we are going to make sure that those voices are heard across the province. We know we need to do a better job of ensuring that people in rural B.C. and remote communities are heard in this place, that their priorities are seen."

Merritt Mayor Michael Goetz, whose community has seen multiple ER closures this year, said Eby's comments about potentially limiting his government's cooperation are not unusual per se.

"I'm sure (Official Opposition Leader) John Rustad (of the Conservative Party of B.C.) will have the same attitude, where he will deal or work with certain NDP MLAs that have certain values and bypass those that do not. That's just the standard."

Goetz added that Eby has every right to make those decisions.

"But I think when it comes down to brass tacks to move something, I think that attitude will change at some point in time ... (but) when you realize that you are a slim majority, you may not want to be dealing in absolutes."

Eby for his part sounded resolute, particularly when asked about Conservative MLA Brent Chapman. The MLA for Surrey-South made headlines during the election campaign after the revelation of anti-Muslim posts made on Facebook in 2015. Chapman later apologized for the comments. He won the riding by a comfortable margin.

"This individual was elected," Eby said, adding that Chapman has the"same rights and privileges as any member here to raise" issues. "If he wants to use his seat as a platform to promote hate and division just like he did, use his social media account to divide people and promote conspiracy, that is a non-starter for us, it is as simple as that."

Eby added that every MLA has the job of representing their communities. "I think there is an additional job – to bring people together, to fight hate, to ensure that our province is strong and united in the face of global and international threats right now," Eby said.

"Our economy, our people can only succeed if we stick together."