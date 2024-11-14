B.C. Premier Eby says incoming government will focus on 'basics'

Eby acknowledged the prospect of 'challenging decisions' in other policy fields

Premier David Eby promised his incoming government would focus on "kitchen table" basics such as affordability, health care and public safety while acknowledging the prospect of "challenging decisions" in other policy fields.

"Our focus in government will be very consistent with the message that British Columbians sent us back to the legislature," Eby said Wednesday (Nov. 13). "They want us to be focused on the basics. So you will see a cabinet that is very focused on those issues and delivering for British Columbians on those priorities."

This can mean other issues, such as climate change, rank further down the priority list.

"There's no question about challenging decisions about prioritization," Eby said. "There always are in government — that's what governing is all about."

Eby made these comments while speaking to media following the swearing-in ceremony of New Democratic MLAs. He also used the occasion to update the media on discussions with the B.C. Greens and the search for a Speaker.

"We have had some good conversations and I'm hopeful that we will be able to find a path forward," he said. "The goal that we have is to ensure that the work that British Columbians sent us to do can be done in a stable parliament that is going to run for the four years that people sent us here. I don't think people are in the mood for another election."

Eby said his party — which has a bare one-seat majority of 47 in the 93-seat legislature — is prepared to put up its own Speaker without mentioning a name.

Wednesday's swearing-in ceremony for New Democrats followed Tuesday's swearing-in ceremony of the two MLAs elected as Green and the 44 MLAs elected as Conservatives. These ceremonies precede Monday's swearing-in of Eby's new cabinet.

That cabinet will start governing against the backdrop of uncertainty on the international and national level with parts of the federal opposition openly calling for a federal election before next year's fixed election date in October.

Eby used Wednesday to repeat earlier demands that B.C. have a greater role in immigration amidst concerns Ottawa's recent decision to curb immigration will hurt parts of the provincial economy, namely hospitality and agriculture.

"We know what's needed in British Columbia," Eby said. "We know the skilled professions we need."

Ultimately, B.C. would be able to do a better job of attracting needed professionals while protecting immigrants from exploitation, with powers more like Quebec's, Eby said.

"Let's us run our immigration program and we will ensure that it delivers the kind of results that British Columbians are looking for," he said.

This and other federal issues such as infrastructure funding, criminal law and policing require a spirit of cooperation and political capital something that may shift with a change of government in Ottawa.

"Regardless of who's in power in Ottawa, I know that our team will be working every day to deliver for British Columbia," Eby said. "It's my message that I delivered to the Prime Minister when I sat down with him. We need support in these areas...(the) sincere hope that I have is that federal government in Ottawa finally sees the importance of prioritizing British Columbia the same way they prioritize Quebec, the same way they prioritize Ontario and I really hope that is the case."