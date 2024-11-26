B.C. Premier Eby says U.S. tariff threats won't divide Canada

Eby says Canada negotiating from a position of strength, Rustad calls for emergency measures to address U.S. concerns

B.C.'s Premier David Eby said B.C. and Canada won't be divided during any future trade negotiations with the United States.

"We're going to stand together and we are going to ensure that we negotiate from a position of strength, that we negotiate harder and we ensure that any decisions that are made are in the best interest of British Columbians and Canadians," Eby said Tuesday, Nov. 26.

Eby made these comments while addressing the B.C. Federation of Labour conference, less than a day after U.S. president-elect Donald Trump had posted on Truth Social that he would sign an executive order imposing a 25 per cent tariff on all products coming into the United States from Canada and Mexico when he assumes office on Jan. 20.

The post said these tariffs would remain in place until both countries would stop what he called an invasion of "drugs, in particular fentanyl, and all illegal aliens" into the United States.

"Both Mexico and Canada have the absolute right and power to easily solve this long simmering problem," Trump said. "We hereby demand that they use this power, and until such time that they do, it is time for them to pay a very big price!"

While Trump has threatened tariffs during the past campaign and used tariffs as a negotiating ploy during his first term, Monday's announcement sent shock waves across Canada, specifically B.C. , as the provincial economy depends heavily on exports to the United States.

Provincial government figures released in September 2024 show 55.3 per cent of provincial exports went south of the border in July 2024, down 1.1 per cent compared to July 2023.

On Monday, Nov. 25, Eby was among the first premiers to comment on the threats.

"Trump’s tariffs would hurt Canadians and Americans alike," Eby said "Canadians must stand united. Ottawa must respond with strength. We’ll never stop fighting for British Columbian families."

He returned to this theme Tuesday morning, but also made the point that the relationship between the United States and B.C. goes both ways.

"Obviously, this will be devastating to workers on both sides of the border, both in the United States and in Canada," he said. "The impact on families will be profoundly significant."

Just as Canada is a major exporter to the United States, it is also a major purchaser of American goods, he said.

"We buy more American stuff than France, China, Japan and the United Kingdom combined," he said. "So we are negotiating, I believe from a position of strength...also Americans are dependent on what we produce here in Canada."

Eby acknowledged that border security could be improved.

"We have repeatedly called, for example, port police to ensure what comes into British Columbia is not contraband, is not related to drugs or precursor chemicals," he said. "These are things that we can do to make life better here in British Columbian as well as respond to concerns that have been raised about the border."

Eby and other first ministers are scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to discuss what Eby called "our strategic approach as the united Team Canada as we respond to this threat and ensure families are protected."

Conservative Party of B.C. Leader John Rustad Tuesday called on Eby to immediately recall the provincial legislature to introduce emergency funding to secure borders and stop the illegal flow of migrants and drugs.

"We cannot afford a 25% tariff from our closest trading partner," Rustad said on social media, adding that his party had called for reforms to policing and border security.

"Now, in light of the U.S./Canada trade crisis, the Conservative Party of B.C. is asking Eby’s NDP to immediately adopt and fund the common sense Conservative strategy to improve border security in B.C.," Rustad said. "Our province’s international borders should not be an open sieve that drugs and illegal migrants can flow through freely — it’s time for emergency measures and immediate reforms."

