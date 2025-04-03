B.C. Premier Eby to have 1st face-to-face meeting with Carney

Eby said he will talk with Carney about issues facing B.C., including the struggling forestry industry

B.C. Premier David Eby said Thursday (April 3) he congratulated Prime Minister Mark Carney on changing the tone of U.S.-Canada relations, but also encouraged him to be cautious as the two leaders are preparing to meet face-to-face next week with exact details of their meeting still unknown.

"I do think he has succeeded in shifting (U.S. President Donald Trump) – I hope it continues," Eby said, referring to changes in Trump's language toward Canada and its central elected leader. While Trump had previously mocked Carney's predecessor Justin Trudeau as governor, Trump has referred to Carney as prime minister in pointing to a more professional relationship.

"I'm hopeful that this new constructive relationship that appears to be evolving between the prime minister and the president means some stability and ultimately grounds to sit down like adults and come to (an) agreement on how our two countries can work together to increase prosperity for everyone," Eby said.

But if Carney has succeeded in changing the atmospherics of U.S-Canada relations, they can quickly darken again, Eby said.

Eby made these comments outside the legislature almost exactly 24 hours after the United States had imposed varying reciprocal tariffs on all countries around the world, while sparing Canada and Mexico from them. Existing tariffs, including new tariffs on automobiles and automobile parts effective midnight eastern time, however remain in effect with Eby fearing additional tariffs on softwood lumber and other products.

"My concern is that (Trump) has committed to targeting our softwood lumber industry, even more than the Americans have with their unfair duties on our products," Eby said as he is preparing to travel to Prince George for the annual convention of the BC Council of Forest Industries running April 2 through April 4.

The United States currently charges countervailing duties of 14.4 per cent on softwood lumber with additional countervailing duties on the way. Trump has also ordered government to review foreign lumber imports into the United States.

Eby, who had spoken with Carney Thursday morning during a virtual meeting with other first ministers, said he will bring up the provincial forestry industry among other issues during his meeting with Carney. "(It)'s important for the prime minister to understand the unique impacts of (Trump's) action on British Columbia," Eby said.

He added that prime ministers and federal parties generally "get trapped" in Ontario and nearby Quebec and "forget" about the West.

"So my message to the prime minister will be that you have to be on top of issues in western Canada and British Columbia and your response, whether it was for workers or industries or whatever, needs to include British Columbia. So I'm glad he is coming and I look forward to our visit."

Ultimately, Eby warned against feeling excessive relief about Canada not being hit as badly as other countries on two grounds.

"One is the fact that what we are already facing is quite devastating for many sectors in British Columbia, including our softwood (lumber) sector, for aluminum producers and other tariffs that affect our seafood producers from China," he said. They have become collateral damage in this increasingly global trade war, Eby added.

"(The) other thing that tempers any kind of feeling of relief for me is the fact that hours from now, on Truth Social, (Trump) is going to put another tweet about whatever and undo any ... sense of security that we might have."