B.C. premier marks last day of legislature with campaign-style rally speech

B.C. gearing up for provincial election in the fall

Premier David Eby marked the last day of the last legislative session before B.C.’s provincial electiont to informally kick-off his government’s re-election campaign.

As NDP MLAs and staffers listened from the back of the government caucus room, Eby used the occasion to warn of what he called a “marriage of convenience” between B.C. United under Kevin Falcon and the Conservative Party of B.C. under John Rustad brokered by “downtown lobbyists working for the wealthiest British Columbians.”

Eby even appeared to deliberately misplace the names of the respective party leaders, calling them John Falcon and Kevin Rustad.

“The next election will be decided at the kitchen table, not at the boardroom table,” he said.

More to come…