B.C. premier more optimistic 'than ever' about 2025 despite 'big challenges'

Premier David Eby says 2024 showed progress on healthcare, housing and childcare

Premier David Eby says his government will take the lessons of 2024 into 2025 as his New Year's message tries to strike an optimistic note.

He says British Columbia faces "big challenges," but promises a joint "step-by-step" approach to deal with them after a year of "challenges" and "uncertainty" for many British Columbians.

While Eby does not directly mention the close election outcome that returned him to the Premier's Office with a single-seat majority, he says 2024 told him that British Columbians want his government to "tackle the issues" heard around the "kitchen table."

He says 2024 showed progress on healthcare, housing and childcare, but more needs to be done.

He adds "families struggling with everyday costs driven by global inflation" will receive support in 2025 and beyond through a permanent middle-income tax break of $1,000. Eby has promised 90 per cent of households $1,000 in financial relief starting in 2025, first as a rebate, then an as permanent tax cut with details and legislation to be tabled as part of this year's provincial budget in early spring.

Eby has previously also hinted at additional measures beyond the tax cut and measures becoming effective 2025, starting in early January.

The statement also reiterates promises to review administrative costs to "strengthening healthcare" in communities and prevent "young people" from

"being priced out" of their communities by building more affordable housing through measures that crack down on speculation and breaking down construction barriers.

Eby's statement also promises resolve in the face of tariff threats from the United States, by working with "our partners" in Canada while diversifying the provincial economy by cutting permitting times and in cooperation with First Nations.

"Despite all the challenges we face, you the hardworking people of B.C. — make me more optimistic about our future than ever," he says. "Together, we can build a sustainable, prosperous province where everyone can get ahead and no one gets left behind."