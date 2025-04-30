B.C. premier says he won't be running for federal NDP leadership

Jagmeet Singh resigned as NDP leader on election night after placing 3rd in his riding

B.C. Premier David Eby took the time Tuesday to congratulate new Prime Minister Mark Carney, while also thanking outgoing NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh following Monday's election.

Carney was elected — in his first time seeking public office — in his Ottawa riding of Nepean. He's expected to lead a Liberal minority government with 169 seats.

"I look forward to working with (Carney) on the priorities that I think all Canadians have right now, which is ensuring that we are standing up strong to the threat presented by Donald Trump, to our sovereignty, to our economy, to our jobs, that we work together with all provinces and territories to ensure our country can stand on our own two feet," the NDP premier told media outside the B.C. legislature Tuesday (April 29).

Meanwhile, Singh announced in his concession speech election night that he would be stepping down as leader of the federal NDP after placing third in his B.C. riding of Burnaby Central. He first became leader of the party in 2017 and was first elected in Burnaby South in 2019.

Eby took the time to thank Singh for his time as federal NDP leader.

"He worked hard for people. He delivered dental care, PharmaCare, he made a real difference in lives of people who can't afford medicine, can't get their teeth fixed. It makes it really challenging to have any kind of a quality of life, and Jagmeet and his federal colleagues delivered that for Canadians and made a real difference for them."

But when asked if he had any interested in a federal leadership role, now that the job is open, Eby stood firm.

"No, I don't have any interest in that job. I do hope that someone steps up to run for the federal party and has a commitment to bringing Canadians together, a commitment to rebuilding the party and ensuring that the federal NDP can play an important role for the future of Canada."

The NDP went into the election with 24 seats – with half of them in B.C. The party now sits at seven. Twelve seats are needed in the House of Commons to be a "recognized party" for the purposes of parliamentary proceedings.

"It was a tough night for our federal cousins. There's no question about it."

Eby said the federal NDP has "always played a critical role" in advancing discussion on issues critical to Canadians.

"That's not going to change, and I hope whoever steps up to run for leader of the federal NDP is able to ensure that the party continues to play that role of advancing the priorities of many Canadians history of things like Medicare, starting with Tommy Douglas, all the way through to Jagmeet Singh and his colleagues delivering PharmaCare and dental care for Canadians in the most recent parliament."

While he didn't give specifics on who he thinks should take on the role, Eby said that person is going to need to engage with Canadians and ensure the party is connected with the priorities of Canadians across the country.

"The NDP has never formed majority government at the federal level, but they have always been the voice of conscience of Canada, the conscience of Canada."

He added he wishes whoever it is the best of luck, but they're going to have to commit to listening, being humble and being willing to "examine assumptions in order to ensure that the party meets the needs of Canadians."

Eby said he would be happy to support that person. He did endorse Singh ahead of the 2025 federal election.

Speaking on future discussions with Carney, Eby said his call remains the same as before the election. He said now is the time for Canadians to come together to ensure the country is working together on a couple of things.

"One is to get rid of the internal trade barriers. The prime minister should call us together, all the premier, sit at the table, ensure that we're trading across the country, that we're delivering services across the country as one country. It should be as easy for us to do business with Ontarians as it currently is to do business with people in Washington State."

Eby added another key piece is supporting industries that are already affected by the trade war, such as the softwood lumber industry in B.C. or the auto parts industry in Ontario.

He also wanted to "just underline" how critically important B.C. is to the vision of the diversification of markets and the future of Canada's economy.

"Whether it's energy, critical minerals, access to markets, we are the centre of the future of the economy for Canada. We want to play that role. We're ready to play that role, and we're ready to partner with the government in realizing that in partnership with the provinces and territories right across this country."