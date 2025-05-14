 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

B.C. premier to lead mission to Asia to diversify trade amid tariffs

Eby announces trip against the backdrop of a fishing crew that will send 98% of catch to Japan
Black Press Media Staff
Black Press Media Staff
250514-bpd-eby-asia-trip
Premier David Eby announces trade mission to Japan, Malaysia and South Korea against the backdrop of a fishing crew that will send 98 per cent of catch to Japan. The premier will be overseas on June 1 to 10.(B.C. government/YouTube)

B.C. Premier David Eby will be leading a trade mission to Asia next month in an effort to diversify trade amid U.S. tariffs. 

Eby announced Wednesday (May 14) that he would be leading the trade mission June 1 to 10 in Japan, Malaysia and South Korea. He made the announcement in Victoria at the Finest at Sea wharf in front of a crew that had just returned from trip fishing for sablefish.

"Three-hundred thousand pounds of sablefish are being unloaded right now. Ninety-eight per cent of this shipment is going direct to Asia, is going to Japan. Two per cent will stay here in Victoria for local connoisseurs."

He said it's a real demonstration of the connection and the opportunity that British Columbians have with markets around the world.

"As we're under attack by the president of our largest trading partner, our relationship with overseas, the opportunity to expand those markets and diversify markets away from the United States is more important than ever and that's what we're going to do," Eby said, referring to the United States and U.S. President Donald Trump.

Agriculture Minister Lana Popham and parliamentary secretary for Asia-Pacific trade Paul Choi will be joining Eby on the trip. The itinerary includes Tokyo and Osaka, Japan from June 1 to 5, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia from June 5 to 7 and Seoul, South Korea from June 8 to 10.

Eby said the mission has a few goals. One is to meet with existing customers.

More to come.

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Black Press Media Staff

About the Author: Black Press Media Staff

Read more

More News

Lithium Ion batteries a 'concern' in massive fire near Courtenay
Lithium Ion batteries a 'concern' in massive fire near Courtenay
Missing person from Saskatchewan could be in Revelstoke or Alberta: RCMP
Missing person from Saskatchewan could be in Revelstoke or Alberta: RCMP
Man pleads guilty, sentenced for manslaughter of Kelowna UBCO security guard
Man pleads guilty, sentenced for manslaughter of Kelowna UBCO security guard