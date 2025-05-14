B.C. premier to lead mission to Asia to diversify trade amid tariffs

Eby announces trip against the backdrop of a fishing crew that will send 98% of catch to Japan

B.C. Premier David Eby will be leading a trade mission to Asia next month in an effort to diversify trade amid U.S. tariffs.

Eby announced Wednesday (May 14) that he would be leading the trade mission June 1 to 10 in Japan, Malaysia and South Korea. He made the announcement in Victoria at the Finest at Sea wharf in front of a crew that had just returned from trip fishing for sablefish.

"Three-hundred thousand pounds of sablefish are being unloaded right now. Ninety-eight per cent of this shipment is going direct to Asia, is going to Japan. Two per cent will stay here in Victoria for local connoisseurs."

He said it's a real demonstration of the connection and the opportunity that British Columbians have with markets around the world.

"As we're under attack by the president of our largest trading partner, our relationship with overseas, the opportunity to expand those markets and diversify markets away from the United States is more important than ever and that's what we're going to do," Eby said, referring to the United States and U.S. President Donald Trump.

Agriculture Minister Lana Popham and parliamentary secretary for Asia-Pacific trade Paul Choi will be joining Eby on the trip. The itinerary includes Tokyo and Osaka, Japan from June 1 to 5, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia from June 5 to 7 and Seoul, South Korea from June 8 to 10.

Eby said the mission has a few goals. One is to meet with existing customers.

More to come.