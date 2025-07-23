B.C. premier, Washington senator present united front on Trump tariffs

U.S. president has promised to increase tariffs on Canadian goods to 35 per cent on Aug. 1.

B.C.'s response to U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs appears to be having an impact, at least on Washingtonians.

"It doesn't take much imagination to see how hard Trump's trade war is making life for people, especially for our border communities," U.S. Sen. Patty Murray told a joint video news conference with B.C. and Washington state media on Wednesday, July 23. "All you have to do is listen, talk to ferry operators who are feeling the squeeze of reduced travel."

Premier David Eby joined Murray, a Washington Democrat, to present a united front opposing Trump's tariffs. Eby said the trade war is a "recipe for mutually assured destruction."

"The threats from the president are so serious that British Columbians are making the hard, but necessary, decision to boycott U.S. goods, to not drink U.S. alcohol or purchase it, to not visit the United States," he said.

Trump plans to ratchet up tariffs to 35 per cent on Canadian goods starting Aug. 1. Goods that comply with the Canada-U.S.-Mexico trade deal struck during the first Trump term will be exempt. Trump has threatened tariff hikes on other countries to go into effect the same day, though rates vary.

Since tariffs were first announced, Eby has called for Canadians to avoid travelling to the U.S. and to instead spend their money at home in Canada. Statistics Canada has shown consistent drops in both travel by Canadians to the U.S. and by Americans coming north.

A report for the month of May was released the same day as Murray and Eby's news conference, showing the number of Canadians returning from the U.S. was down 31.9 per cent compared to the same month last year, and U.S. residents travelling to Canada was down 5.8 per cent. The numbers for travellers between Canada and other international destinations are also down compared to last May.

Murray spoke about the toll this is having on her state.

"It hurts my heart, because these are people that we welcome to our state, to our stores, to our economy, to see our parks, to share cultural experiences," she said.

Despite the impact on Washingtonians, Eby voiced support for continued retaliatory measures — though he said the target ought to be Trump supporters.

"What, in my opinion, we should be looking for, is opportunities to place maximum pressure on those decision-makers who are advocating for these tariffs, who support them," he said.

Murray said Washington Republicans need to realize the position their president has put them in.

"Their prices go up, their access to products gets harder," she said. "Their jobs could be impacted, and this is going to cost us all."

As for Eby's hard-line on boycotting American goods and foregoing southbound travel, Murray said she can't blame him.

"I understand where he's coming from, because he's trying to fight back, and he has very few tools to do it," she said. "So my plea is not to the premier, it is to the president of the United States."