B.C. prepares for Taylor Swift's the Eras Tour (Vancouver's Version)

Webpage lists Taylor Swift themed events throughout the city in the lead up to the Dec. 6-8 concerts

She’s been dubbed the second greatest pop star of the 21st Century, and as Taylor Swift finishes her world tour in B.C., tourism experts are in their Era of awe over how far-reaching her impact has been.

"I think that we're in such uncharted territories here with Taylor Swift and what her tour has done, sort of all throughout the world," Rohaan Sethna told Black Press Media.

Swift is concluding her 120-plus date tour in Vancouver with three shows Dec. 6, 7 and 8. The tour took her around North America, South America, Asia, Australia and Europe, beginning on March 17, 2023.

Coming off her two-weekend, six-date stop in Toronto that was estimated to boost the local economy by more than $282 million, Destination Vancouver estimates Vancouver will see a $157-million boost.

Sethna is Destination Vancouver's director of sales, meetings, convention and events. He said he doesn't think there's ever been this level of demand for a concert before.

"It's a concert that's transcending ages and demographics. It's one of those concerts that goes beyond a concert. It's more of an experience where people really don't want to miss out on the experience."

Destination Vancouver, he said, sees itself as an aggregator of all the good work that's being done.

And with that the tourism organization created the Eras Tour Experience (Vancouver's Version).

It has everything from Eras Tour-themed food tours on Granville Island to drag shows and brunches to light displays, including a special Canyon Lights at Capilano Suspension Bridge on the North Shore.

Sethna said it's about highlighting and enhancing what people's experience could look like – not just for local fans, but also for those travelling to the city.

"I think Vancouver certainly benefits from being the last stop."

But it's more than Vancouver that will benefit, he said. A Maple Ridge bakeshop is included on the Vancouver's Version experience.

"This is as big as it gets in terms of some of the major events that we hosted, we see that impact spread, not only in Vancouver, but it extends beyond not only to Metro Vancouver, but maybe even to other parts of the province."

Sethna said Destination Vancouver estimates upwards of 70 per cent of those attending with be from outside of Vancouver and could end up visiting other parts of Metro Vancouver, but elsewhere in B.C.

"The one unique thing that we've seen with Taylor Swift concerts are certainly people that are purchasing tickets first and then planning their experience and what their their trip is going to look like around that so we're definitely going to see the effects felt throughout the province."

He added it's a great boost for the economy in what can sometimes be a slower period for tourism.

B.C. Restaurant and Food Service Association president Ian Tostenson said it's been a tough time for the industry, with demand down because of overall economics.

He said when it comes to the food service industry it's going to be a busy few days. He added it will mean "very, very intense" spending in the downtown core.

"This is going to be full on, trying to make sure that all the restaurants are supplied with all the food and the liquor and all the staff," he explained. "It might really strain our system to see how well we can get the food into the supply lings, ordering enough, anticipating enough."

This three-date tour stop will be a welcome relief for Vancouver restaurants, but Tostenson doesn't expect it to have a lasting impact. However, he said it will be a nice bridge going into the Christmas season uptick.