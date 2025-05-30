B.C. program seeks to stem street disorder, target repeat offenders

New program will allow local police to create tailored programs for their communities

The province is launching a $5 million program to address street crime and public disorder by targeting repeat offenders.

"This program will enable the police to develop coordinated operational plans, bringing together police, businesses, outreach teams and social service agencies to develop and deliver a strategic and preventive response to street disorder," said Terry Yung, minister of state for Community Safety.

Yung announced the program in Vancouver Friday morning. He appeared at London Drugs on Granville alongside Spencer Chandra Herbert, Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport Minister and representatives from police and business.

The funding can be used by police departments to create new initiatives such as extra summer foot patrols, targeted actions against retail theft, or anti-drug trafficking operations in downtown core areas.

The money could also be used to educate local business owners and community members about how they can better protect themselves.

Whatever the initiative, local police agencies will be tasked with creating community-specific plans and applying for funding through the B.C. RCMP. The new initiative will be called the Community Safety and Targeted Enforcement (C-STEP) program.

"C-STEP will enhance police capabilities by supporting targeted enforcement of repeat offenders involved in street-level crimes such as theft, vandalism and mischief," Yung said.

Wendy Mehat, an RCMP chief superintendent and president of the BC Association of Chiefs of Police, said the goal is to take another step toward deterring violent and disruptive behaviour related to the layered issues of mental health, addiction and housing insecurity.

"Police agencies across this province are doing all they can, but we recognize that enforcement alone cannot solve the problem," she said.