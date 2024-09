Premier David Eby says it will be funded through B.C. Builds

The province has identified a site near the new Surrey hospital to build housing for health-care workers.

Premier David Eby announced Tuesday (Sept. 17), while at the site in Cloverdale, that the province is using land owned by the Fraser Health Authority to build rental homes prioritized for nurses and health-care workers and their families. It would be funded through the government's B.C. Builds program.

More to come.