B.C. promises up to 100 forestry-related jobs with $5M-boost for 12 projects

7 forest-sector capital, 5 planning projects located throughout British Columbia

B.C.'s Jobs Minister Diana Gibson announced $5 million for the province's manufacturing jobs fund.

Gibson, who was in Prince George for the announcement Wednesday (Jan. 15) with Forests Minister Ravi Parmar, said the $5 million would lead to about 100 forestry-related jobs. The funds will go toward seven forest-sector capital projects and five planning projects.

The communities with projects are Maple Ridge, Barriere, Surrey, Kamloops, Penticton, Cranbrook, Kelowna, Squamish, Burns Lake, Fruitvale and Lavington.

She added the province is partnering with forestry companies throughout B.C. to grow and stabilize their operations and get the most of the province's fibre supply, "while producing more made-in-B.C.-engineered wood products."

The B.C. Manufacturing Jobs Fund is meant to help manufacturing companies modernize, innovate and grow. It's a series of programs the province has introduced to support sustainability in B.C.'s forestry sector.

A release from the province says that nearly one-quarter of all wood-product manufacturers in B.C. have applied to the program.