 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

B.C. promises up to 100 forestry-related jobs with $5M-boost for 12 projects

7 forest-sector capital, 5 planning projects located throughout British Columbia
Lauren Collins
Lauren Collins
img_2579
Newly elected NDP MLA Diana Gibson celebrates her win with supporters on election night at the Parkside Hotel and Spa. Gibson, B.C.'s job minister, announced a $5-million boost for wood manufacturers.Christine van Reeuwyk/Saanich News

B.C.'s Jobs Minister Diana Gibson announced $5 million for the province's manufacturing jobs fund.

Gibson, who was in Prince George for the announcement Wednesday (Jan. 15) with Forests Minister Ravi Parmar, said the $5 million would lead to about 100 forestry-related jobs. The funds will go toward seven forest-sector capital projects and five planning projects.

The communities with projects are Maple Ridge, Barriere, Surrey, Kamloops, Penticton, Cranbrook, Kelowna, Squamish, Burns Lake, Fruitvale and Lavington. 

She added the province is partnering with forestry companies throughout B.C. to grow and stabilize their operations and get the most of the province's fibre supply, "while producing more made-in-B.C.-engineered wood products."

The B.C. Manufacturing Jobs Fund is meant to help manufacturing companies modernize, innovate and grow. It's a series of programs the province has introduced to support sustainability in B.C.'s forestry sector. 

A release from the province says that nearly one-quarter of all wood-product manufacturers in B.C. have applied to the program.

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Lauren Collins

About the Author: Lauren Collins

I'm a provincial reporter for Black Press Media's provincial team, after my journalism career took me around B.C. since I was 19 years old.
Read more

Related

Lake Babine company signs log supply deal with Smithers mill
Lake Babine company signs log supply deal with Smithers mill