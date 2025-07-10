B.C. puppy recovering after needing surgery from ill-fitting harness

B.C. SPCA reminds pet owners how to properly fit harness for pets

A 6.5-month-old golden retriever puppy is recovering from emergency surgery after an ill-fitting harness led to severe lesions.

The puppy was surrendered to the BC SPCA's qathet Community Animal Centre, near Powell River, on June 24, requiring urgent veterinary care from wounds from an imbedded harness, according to a news release from the BC SPCA on Thursday (July 10).

The release adds that the puppy was immediately transported to a local veterinary hospital to address two untreated four-inch bilateral axillary lesions caused by the harness.

Tara Daniels, qathet Community Animal Centre manager, said wounds that severe are quite rare.

“In an outdoorsy, coastal region like ours, it’s not unusual to see pets with minor cuts and scrapes from playing outside, hiking or swimming, but wounds this severe are quite rare. Even as a born and raised farm kid, the lesions from the harness around Air Bud’s armpits (axillas) and sides were hard for me to look at," Daniels said in the news release.

Daniels added that SPCA workers don't know how long the puppy, now named Air Bud, was wearing the harness, "but it was clear the straps had been digging into his body without any reprieve for a long time."

“The worst part is knowing that he was suffering from this entirely preventable injury without any treatment or pain management."

The SPCA said Air Bud underwent an emergency, same-day procedure to surgically repair the lesions on his body.

More to come.