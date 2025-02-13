B.C. radio stations dial in new ownership

The Canadian Radio-Television and Telecommunications Commission also approved new broadcasting licences

The sale of 21 B.C. radio stations in the Southern Interior and northwest region of the province owned by Bell Media has been approved.

A Feb. 13 decision by the Canadian Radio-Television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) approved the sale to Vista Radio as well as the company's request for new broadcasting licences to continue the operation of the stations.

Okanagan stations:

CHSU Virgin Radio Kelowna

CILK Move 101.5, Kelowna

CKFR AM 1150, Kelowna

CHOR Bounce 98.5, Summerland

CKXR Bounce 91.5, Salmon Arm

CJMG Move 97.1, Penticton

CKOR Bounce 800 Penticton

CJOR Bounce 1240, Osoyoos

CICF Pure Country 105.7, Vernon

CKCR Bounce 106.1, Revelstoke

Northwest B.C. stations:

CFTK, Terrace

CHRX-FM, Fort St. John

CHTK-FM, Prince Rupert

CJDC, Dawson Creek

CJFW-FM, Terrace

CKGR-FM, Golden

CKNL-FM, Fort St. John

CKRX-FM, Fort Nelson

CKTK-FM, Kitimat

The other stations located in the Kootenays include CJAT in Trail and CKKC in Nelson, both known as BOUNCE Radio.

In February 2024, Bell announced it was cutting nine per cent of its workforce across the country, and selling off 45 of its 103 regional radio stations. Stations in Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada were also sold. Vista Radio operates 49 radio stations in three provinces and the Northwest Territories.



In its decision, the CRTC stated that approving the transaction is “in the public interest, as it will help ensure that the stations continue to serve the various communities in B.C.”

Vista and Bell agreed to a purchase price of $3 million for the B.C. assets in February last year, according to the CRTC decision.