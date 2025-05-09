B.C. ranchers, farmers urged to register livestock location as wildfire risk increases

Registering the location of livestock helps emergency responders reach animals faster, according to the B.C. Ministry of Agriculture and Food

With wildfire season quickly approaching, B.C.'s Ministry of Agriculture and Food is encouraging ranchers and farmers to register the location of their livestock to protect their animals during emergencies.

"By registering with Premises ID, [ranchers and farmers] ensure emergency responders have access to fast and accurate information - providing critical support and peace of mind when every second counts," said Lana Popham, minister of Agriculture and Food, in a press release May 8.

Premises ID is a program that helps link livestock and poultry to the geographic areas where they are kept. This information helps emergency responders reach animals faster so they can prioritize assistance during evacuations or animal disease outbreaks, noted the release.

The program is mandatory in the province, along with Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec and Prince Edward Island. Registration is free and confidential.

"As we approach another wildfire season, it is important that we use what we have learned from the previous years of fire events," said Kevin Boon, general manager at BC Cattlemen's Association, in the release.

"Premises ID has become a cornerstone of our communications and co-ordination for livestock welfare and movement. Making sure your operation is registered is one more way to help us help you with things like the Ranch Liaison and Range Rider programs."

There are more than 10,000 ranchers and farmers registered with the program, with 100 per cent supply-managed (i.e., dairy cattle and poultry) participation and over 80 per cent of cattle producers, according to the province.

"In recent years, our emergency operations centre has been able to support residents more quickly when they have a Premises ID. Whether residents have a hobby farm or a large agricultural production, we encourage all residents to make sure they have a Premises ID set up," said Jamie Vieira, general manager of operations for Thompson-Nicola Regional District.

Premises ID is one of three pillars of an effective livestock traceability system, according to the province, along with animal identification and animal movement reporting.