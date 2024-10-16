BC RCMP appeal for more information in Vancouver Island woman's disappearance

Police release new photos, video and a timeline in Amber Manthorne's 2022 disappearance

Cheryl Payne, centre, and three more of Amber Manthorne's close friends stand outside the Port Alberni RCMP station on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024 after police released an appeal for more information on Manthorne's disappearance in July 2022.

1 / 1 Cheryl Payne, centre, and three more of Amber Manthorne's close friends stand outside the Port Alberni RCMP station on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024 after police released an appeal for more information on Manthorne's disappearance in July 2022. Advertisement

Port Alberni RCMP have released new information and a timeline of Amber Manthorne's 2022 disappearance in an effort to bring Amber home and give her family some closure.

Police on Wednesday, Oct. 16 issued a public appeal for more information in the Port Alberni woman's disappearance, which they now believe to have been a result of foul play.

"Despite numerous investigative efforts along with appeals to the public for information, Amber has not been located," Port Alberni RCMP Const. Beth O'Connor said. "Police believe that Amber's disappearance was a result of foul play and that she's not likely to be found alive."

Police said that Amber's boyfriend, Justin Hall, is a person of interest in her disappearance. However, they confirmed he was located deceased in Merritt, B.C. last year "which has limited our access to answers." They did not provide details of his death.

A new timeline of Amber's last movements on July 7 and early July 8, 2022 was released, as well as Hall's movements. At 12:22 a.m. on July 8 he placed a call to a cab company and a cab is seen on CCTV travelling west near the Tseshaht Market 22 minutes later.

Amber's 2021 white Jeep Compass is captured on CCTV travelling east at 4:17 a.m. past the Tseshaht Market on Pacific Rim Highway. Hall was then seen getting out of Amber's car at 4:50 a.m. at the Husky gas station on Third Avenue. Hall can be seen trying to fit a suitcase into the hatch of the Jeep, where a large black and grey tote with a dome lid can be seen in CCTV video.

Hall was seen making a purchase at McDonald's on Johnston Road at 7:02 a.m. At 8 a.m., Amber failed to turn up for work. After leaving Port Alberni, Hall was seen making a purchase at Walmart in Nanaimo around 9 a.m. and then at 10:26 a.m. purchasing a ferry ticket at the Duke Point ferry terminal. He changed his mind and never got on the ferry, Port Alberni RCMP Sgt. Chet Carroll said.

Although Amber's car was located abandoned in Cassidy, south of Nanaimo, on July 9, the black tote has never been located.

Police said Amber's phone has also never been found, and they are asking people who may have found a phone around the time of her disappearance to get in contact with them. Her phone had a distinctive case on it that could hold credit cards. Carroll said the phone pinged off local cellphone towers during the days Amber was missing.

Carroll said police decided to release more information, including Hall's death, in the hopes some of the details will jog people's memories. "We're also hopeful that somebody that knows more about Justin Hall may have information that they're willing to bring forward."

Police believe Hall is the only person of interest in Manthorne's disappearance, he added. The tote from the back of Amber's car has never been found. Carroll said police believe Amber's body was inside the tote, but "we want to be open to all the possibilities. We don't know absolutely."

Carroll said the investigation has been ongoing, and defended the RCMP's delay in releasing more information. "It's not unrealistic for investigations like this to take two, three, four years. We've had some time to review the investigation and we feel it's important to release more details to trigger other people...to let people know we're still here and we want to hear what they have to (say)."

Several of Manthorne's friends attended the press conference. Her close friend Cheryl Payne said the public appeal is "a step in the right direction. Let's see the ripple effect of today's press conference. I think it will be helpful that they've now said he's the only person (of interest)."

Payne said anyone who may have information that would help locate Amber should go to the RCMP.