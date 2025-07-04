Pair arrested as B.C. police task force targets south Asian extortion plots

Arrests made in relation to 2024 incidents

Two suspects have been arrested in relation to extortion incidents in Surrey in 2024.

The B.C. RCMP is now able to publicly confirm the existence of an ongoing investigation into extortions, which is being managed by a Joint Force Operation (JFO), an RCMP release issued Thursday afternoon noted.

The two suspects, who were under investigation for extortion, were arrested Thursday (June 3) for careless discharge of a firearm and arson in relation to incidents that occurred in 2024, in Surrey.

Since late 2023, police across the Lower Mainland have been investigating a series of targeted financial extortions primarily affecting members of the South Asian business community, the release continued. Victims have reported receiving threats demanding large sums of money, sometimes followed by acts of violence or property damage when demands were not met.

In January 2025, a JFO led by the RCMP Lower Mainland District was created to combine expertise from various police agencies to ensure a "focused and co-ordinated continuation to investigations that began in late 2023 and early 2024," said the release.

The JFO is a small project team comprised of experienced investigators from the RCMP Surrey Provincial Operations Support Unit, Abbotsford Police Department, RCMP Federal Policing – Pacific Region and the BC RCMP Major Crime Section, in addition to a civilian criminal analyst from the Surrey Police Service.

"These arrests are reflective of a shared a commitment amongst law enforcement to coordinate efforts, leverage regional resources, and gather the necessary evidence to pursue criminal charges," said Chief Supt. Duncan Pound, Lower Mainland District assistant district commander and operations officer.

"These investigations take time, and for strategic investigative reasons, details of the co-ordinated policing efforts have not been shared publicly. We want the public to know that police agencies across the Lower Mainland are prioritizing these investigations and are committed to working together and with communities to hold those responsible, accountable."

The JFO, with support from the RCMP National Coordination and Support Team, is working closely with police agencies across the region, country and internationally, to secure new evidence and assist with the gathering and sharing of intelligence. This unified approach is critical to effectively identifying those responsible, protecting victims, and addressing the broader public safety risk, the release continued.

It urged those targeted with extortion to not comply with demands, save all correspondence and contact their local police immediately to make a report.

People can also anonymously report through Crime Stoppers, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrimes.ca