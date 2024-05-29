B.C. RCMP issued 2,830 driving tickets over May long weekend

One pick-up driver was clocked at 208 km/h in 100 km/h zone

B.C. RCMP ticketed more than 2,830 distracted, speeding, dangerous and impaired drivers over the May long weekend.

The highway patrol unit says it was stationed throughout the province as people hit the roads on May 18, 19 and 20 to take advantage of a mini vacation.

Some of the most notable speeders included the driver of a Dodge Charger who was clocked at 208 km/h in a 100 km/h zone, a BMW driver going 185 km/h in a 100 km/h zone, a Chrysler 300 driver going 128 km/h in a 60 km/h and a Ferrari driver going 143 km/h in a 80 km/h zone.

Officers also pulled over a number of street racers, including two drivers who were competing against each other at about 131 km/h in a 60 km/h zone.

There were plenty of impaired drivers as well. RCMP say they removed 82 drivers from the road who were intoxicated.

Drivers who were caught received tickets in the range of $368 to $483. Some of the more serious speeders had their vehicles impounded for seven days, while a couple of impaired drivers had theirs taken for a month.

“Drivers should expect enhanced enforcement operations throughout the summer season as we continue to focus on high-risk and impaired drivers,” Corp. Melissa Jongema said in a statement Wednesday (May 29).

READ ALSO: Dawson Creek remains identified as B.C. woman who went missing 6 months ago

READ ALSO: 1 arrested after police clear UBC intersection of pro-Palestinian protesters