B.C. RCMP responds to roadside 'iguana' call not expecting cuddles

Police prepare to wrangle iguana only to find out it was stuffed
Mission City Record Staff
iguana
Mission RCMP attended the Hatzic area for reports of an "iguana" on the side of the road. Mission RCMP Photo

Mission RCMP was called to the Hatzic area for reports of a 4-foot-long "iguana" on the shoulder of Lougheed Highway on Saturday (Jan. 11). 

“Although some people may have immediately thought that such a report could not be true, any experienced officer will tell you that there are many times in this job that we encounter all sorts of peculiar situations, so this report could not be completely dismissed,” the detachment said in its weekly crime recap. 

Mounties prepared for the iguana-wrangling with a dog-catching pole and a large crate. 

“They considered taking time to research large-lizard behaviour and capture techniques, but they knew they had to act quickly, both to ensure the animal was not struck by a passing vehicle, and to stop it from potentially harming anyone in the area,” police said. 

However, officers discovered it was actually a stuffed iguana designed to look realistic when they got closer. 

The “iguana” was taken from the road and into Mission RCMP’s exhibit holding facility, hoping its owner would come to retrieve it.
 

