B.C. RCMP trio want recusal of conduct board over ‘disparaging’ email

Code of conduct hearing began today for Coquitlam RCMP trio over private chat comments

A lawyer for three British Columbia RCMP officers facing dismissal over allegations of taking part in racist group chats says they want a three-member hearing panel removed over the use of a “disparaging” term in an email.

An RCMP code of conduct hearing began today to determine whether Coquitlam RCMP constables Ian Solven, Philip Dick, and Mersad Mesbah committed discreditable conduct for comments made in private group chats on their personal cellphones, and on police data terminals.

One of their lawyers, Wes Dutcher-Walls, told the panel that they want them removed after a screenshot of an email was obtained between panel members that refers to the officers as the “three amigos.”

Dutcher-Walls says there are “serious concerns” that the board’s use of the “disparaging term” indicates its decisions are “predetermined,” and the hearing was adjourned until Wednesday to determine if the board should recuse itself.

He says conduct boards that sit in judgment and make decisions that could affect the lives and careers of RCMP members “need to be above reproach.”

Mesbah, Solven and Dick all deny allegations of workplace harassment and discreditable conduct that is alleged to have occurred between January 2019 and May 2021.