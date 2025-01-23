B.C. redirects $163M as temporary health-care ambassador program ends

'We are incredibly appreciative of the work and important role ambassadors played during this critical time': Ministry

The province has announced that recent layoffs of health-care facility “ambassadors” hired during the COVID-19 pandemic will result in an estimated $163 million being redirected to other areas of the health system.

During the pandemic, ambassadors were stationed at health-care facility entrances – such as Columbia View Lodge in Trail and Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital – to screen visitors for symptoms, distribute medical masks, and ensure proper hand hygiene before entry.

“We are incredibly appreciative of the work and important role ambassadors played during this critical time in keeping healthcare facilities safe for patients, their loved ones, and healthcare workers,” a Ministry of Health spokesperson stated in an email to the Trail Times.

Various temporary staff supported the healthcare system during the pandemic including contact tracers, immunizers, staff at COVID-19 testing sites, Health Link staff, and ambassadors.

“Many of these individuals were seconded for a period of time and later returned to their home positions, while others were hired on a temporary basis only,” the ministry noted.

With the public health emergency now concluded, the ministry says employees in temporary ambassador positions will have opportunities to transition into other roles within the health system over the next six months.

Additionally, the Ministry of Health said it has committed $3 million to a targeted education and training fund to assist impacted employees with reassignment and retraining.

Despite the Health Employees' Union’s (HEU) successful advocacy efforts in 2022 and 2023 to make these positions permanent, the roles were ultimately deemed temporary.

According to the HEU, which represents approximately 1,000 patient ambassadors and screeners, the Health Employers Association of BC notified the HEU in late June 2024 that the Patient Ambassador Program would end in the fall.

The ministry said the program’s conclusion marked the end of an initiative instrumental in maintaining safety and preventing the spread of COVID-19 in British Columbia’s health-care facilities.