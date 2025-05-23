B.C. renews interprovincial agreement for veterinary training in Saskatchewan

3 provinces providing $194M over 5 years

B.C., Manitoba and Saskatchewan have renewed an agreement that provides more than $194 million to the Western College of Veterinary Medicine over the next five years.

Saskatchewan's Advanced Education Minister Ken Cheveldayoff announced the renewed commitment Thursday (May 22) at the University of Saskatchewan and was joined by video by B.C.'s Post-Secondary Education and Future Skills Minister Anne Kang and Manitoba's Agriculture Minister Ron Kostyshyn. The agreement now extends to 2030.

Cheveldayoff said the renewed agreement helps ensure the Western College of Veterinary Medicine can continue delivering critical programs and research. The University of Saskatchewan is home to one of the two veterinary medicine schools in Western Canada.

The Western College of Veterinary Medicine, according to a news release from the Saskatchewan government, is a leading centre of veterinary education, research and expertise in Western Canada, serving the needs of the livestock, fowl and fisheries industries, pet owners, and public health and food safety networks."

“It allows each province to specify student admission priorities so they are in step with provincial specific labour market needs. This, in turn, will provide veterinary professionals more equipped to return to their communities and provide locally relevant services," he said.

Kang said commended the 50-year partnership.

“The significant contribution ensures that B.C.’s rural and urban communities continue to have access to skilled professionals who play a crucial role in animal health, food security and public well-being.”