B.C. report details recommendations for event safety after Lapu Lapu tragedy

The report, however, doesn't address April 26 attack as it's part of ongoing criminal investigation

A commission has released its recommendations in a much-anticipated report into event safety in B.C.

Minister of State for Community Safety Terry Yung presented the report in Vancouver Wednesday (July 9). He began by recognizing the victims and the families impacted by the Vancouver Lapu Lapu Day vehicle attack on April 26 that left 11 people dead and dozens others injured.

Premier David Eby first called for an independent commission to look into event safety in B.C. following the Lapu Lapu Day festival attack. The accused in that attack, 30-year-old Kai-Ji Adam Lo, is expected back in court July 23 for a fitness hearing.

However, the report notes that since the Lapu Lapu Day event is the subject of a criminal investigation, it's excluded from the commission's mandate.

More to come.