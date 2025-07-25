B.C. rescue crew assists with U.S. Coast Guard operation off Oregon

Mission involving Comox-based Royal Canadian Air Force team demonstrates cooperation between two countries

Members of the Royal Canadian Air Force helped the United States Coast Guard during a search and rescue mission off the Oregon Coast on July 24.

At around 11:30 a.m., a CC-295 Kingfisher was dispatched from 19 Wing Comox to provide top cover for a United States Coast Guard (USCG) MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter during a search and rescue mission. The aircraft were conducting a medical evacuation of a Canadian mariner about 300 kilometres off the coast of Oregon.

&amp;quot;Given the distance from shore, the Kingfisher maintained visual oversight during the hoist operation and then escorted the Jayhawk toward the coastline until the USCG helicopter had re-established communications with U.S. Coast Guard Station - Astoria, before returning north to Comox,&amp;quot; a release from 19 Wing says.&amp;nbsp;&amp;quot;The patient was transferred directly by the USCG to a medical facility in the United States.<br type="_moz" />

"Given the distance from shore, the Kingfisher maintained visual oversight during the hoist operation and then escorted the Jayhawk toward the coastline until the USCG helicopter had re-established communications with U.S. Coast Guard Station - Astoria, before returning north to Comox," a release from 19 Wing says. "The patient was transferred directly by the USCG to a medical facility in the United States.

"This mission highlights the strength of the Canada-U.S. cooperation and interoperability on the West Coast. Our crews train together regularly for missions like this, including during exercises such as the upcoming National SAREX 2025," the release continued.