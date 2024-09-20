B.C. resident one of 2 people killed in Alberta crash

The one victim was identified as a 61-year-old Gabriola Island resident

Two people are dead after a motor vehicle collision near Thorsby in the early hours of Sept. 19

At 1:19 a.m., Thorsby RCMP came upon a two-vehicle collision on Highway 778 one kilometre south of Thorsby.

Police located one occupant in each vehicle deceased. Police contacted EMS and fire to assist.

The drivers and lone occupants of both vehicles have been identified as a 19-year-old resident of Grande Prairie Alta. and a 61-year-old resident of Gabriola Island, B.C.

RCMP remained on scene for several hours and the cause of the collision is still under investigation.



The Alberta RCMP send their deepest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.