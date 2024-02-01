 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

B.C. Rogers Sugar refinery workers ratify 5-year deal

About 140 workers at Vancouver plant had been off the job since September
The Canadian Press
web1_20240201110240-65bbca49d7ea460222052ae0jpeg
Rogers Sugar Inc. says unionized workers at its Vancouver refinery have ratified a new collective agreement. The British Columbia Sugar Refinery sign is seen outside of Rogers Sugar in Vancouver, on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

Rogers Sugar Inc. says unionized workers at its Vancouver refinery have ratified a new collective agreement.

The five-year deal brings an end a strike that began in September.

The company says the Vancouver refinery employs about 140 unionized workers.

According to the Public and Private Workers of Canada union, the labour dispute stemmed from issues such as wages, benefits, and the company’s proposal to increase refinery operations to 24 hours a day, 365 days per year.

The refinery is one of three large sugar refining operations in Canada.

It processes raw imported cane sugar into a variety of products, including packaged white and brown sugar and remained operational throughout the strike, though at a reduced level.

“We are pleased that the workers at our Vancouver refinery have ratified this agreement, and we look forward to returning to full production in Vancouver to support our customers in Western Canada,” Rogers Sugar chief executive Mike Walton said in a statement.

READ ALSO: Sweet deal? Tentative agreement reached in prolonged B.C. Rogers Sugar strike

READ ALSO: Small pool of sugar refineries sweetens the stakes in B.C. labour battle