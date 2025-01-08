 Skip to content
B.C. says it's ready to help in Metro Los Angeles wildfire fight

B.C. stands to ready assist California firefighters battling several blazes near Los Angeles
A firefighter battles the Palisades Fire as it burns a structure in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)

As wildfires continue to burn in Metro Los Angeles, B.C. stands ready to offer support.

B.C.'s Forests Minister Ravi Parmar said B.C. "will provide support in any way we can in the days ahead" but has not yet received requests for assistance. 

Parmar said that B.C. "knows all too well the devastating impacts of wildfires," adding that his thoughts are with the people of Los Angeles as they face this extremely challenging situation. 

The out-of-control wildfires -- of which the Pacific Palisades fire is the largest -- have so far killed two individuals and forced tens of thousands to flee their homes, according to published reports. Estimates peg the number of destroyed homes at more than 1,000 and officials have declared a state of emergency to help combat the fires. But firefighters on the ground face various obstacles, including potential water shortages and fierce winds fuelling the fires. 

"I’m sending strength to the residents, first responders, and all those working to protect lives and communities," Parmar said, adding B.C. has "strong relationships" with its international partners, including the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

A review of past wildfire seasons in B.C. shows that B.C. Wildfire Service deployed 224 personnel to California in 2020 to help that state deal with its worst wildfire season on record, as symbolized by the August Complex fire. 

Departments from the U.S. have also routinely assisted wildfire fighting efforts in B.C. 

The two agencies have also collaborated in other areas. According to the official 2023 wildfire season summary, staff from California and Australia shared knowledge with local officials around future technology and decision-making regarding fire intelligence, advanced planning and fire growth modelling.

I joined the national team with Black Press Media in 2023 from the Peninsula News Review, where I had reported on Vancouver Island's Saanich Peninsula since 2019.
