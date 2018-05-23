Comox Mayor Paul Ives shows off his oyster shucking skills at the 2016 BC Shellfish and Seafood Festival. (Photo by Terry Farrell)

BC Seafood Festival competition line-up announced for Island event

  • May. 23, 2018 9:30 a.m.
  • News

Top international and local celebrity chefs and oyster shuckers will be leveraging their skills and swagger to win top prizes and epic bragging rights at a myriad of cooking competitions during the BC Seafood Festival Signature Weekend, June 15 to 17, in the Comox Valley.

Ticketholders will sample and savour the freshest seafood while enjoying featured B.C .wines, ciders and live music performances along with festival competitions.

Fun for the entire family, the BC Seafood Festival Signature Weekend 2018 offers up new seafood competitions combined with events and celebrations including chef demonstrations, award-winning shellfish and seafood tastings, and the largest Kids Interactive Zone featuring the Vancouver Aquarium AquaVan.

The BC Seafood Festival is unveiling an extensive line up of competitions to ignite the passion and ingenuity of chef and seafood competitors while providing festival participants with a front row seat to the action on festival stages throughout the weekend.

FortisBC BC Seafood Festival Chef Competition

Featuring a fantastic line-up of past festival chefs who will duke it out in black-box heats to present the most unique and scrumptious B.C. seafood dishes to a group of discerning judges. The top prize will be $5,000 and second place $1,500, thanks to generous sponsorship by FortisBC. All of the cooking equipment is being proudly provided by Garland Canada.

Fanny Bay Oysters Shucking Championship – June 16

Guinness Book of World Record Holder, Shucker Paddy, returns to host some of the fastest shuckers in British Columbia to compete for the top prize of an all-expense paid trip to compete in the PEI Shellfish Festival Raspberry Point Shucking Championship. Seeing is believing in this ‘must-attend’ event.

Ocean Wise Chowder Challenge – June 17

Restaurants and their seafood-loving chefs serve up the best sustainable seafood chowder for a chance to win an OceanWise annual membership and attendance to the big leagues of chowder competitions, the Vancouver OceanWise Chowder Chowdown.

For more information and ticket prices, visit bcseafoodfestival.com.

Previous story
UPDATE: missing man Jesse Paul Newell found
Next story
B.C. drafts principles on changing their relationship with Indigenous peoples

Just Posted

Weapons and drugs could lead to 29 charges against Victoria man

VicPD found a cache of weapons, drugs and counterfeit money

Oak Bay set to turn up the heat on beach picnics

Committee of the whole makes unanimous recommendation to allow portable bbqs at local beaches

Victoria Cool Aid Society invites you to their Homecoming

Event celebrates 50 years of social services across Greater Victoria with fundraiser to keep programs running

Cyclists win Bike to Work Week’s Commuter Challenge kickoff

17 teams of cars vs. bikes raced to see who could reach downtown destination fastest

B.C. drafts principles on changing their relationship with Indigenous peoples

Minister calls new relationship with B.C. First Nations a journey in progress

Film Review: On Chesil Beach

Saoirse Ronan continues to shine in adaptation Ian McEwan novel about young newlyweds on their wedding day

Film Review: On Chesil Beach

Saoirse Ronan continues to shine in adaptation Ian McEwan novel about young newlyweds on their wedding day

Unicyclist starts his cross-Canada trip in Vancouver

Taylor Stark started his journey May 7

B.C. patients lost nearly $500,000 due to medical wait times: report

Fraser Institute report shows Canadians as a whole lost $1.9 billion

BC Seafood Festival competition line-up announced for Island event

Top international and local celebrity chefs and oyster shuckers will be leveraging… Continue reading

Rain, melting snow pose flooding concerns across B.C. as evacuations lift

There are still about 300 Canadian Forces personnel, 380 wildfire crews helping with flood response

Vancouver Island police dog retires from RCMP

Boomer and Const. Clay Wurzinger had numerous successes

UPDATED: BC Ferries freezes plans to nix fuel rebates pending government funds

Claire Trevena says she is ‘extremely disappointed’ by a plan by BC Ferries to remove fuel rebates

Grads receive BC Transit passes

BC Transit provides passes to graduating students in more than 50 communities

Most Read