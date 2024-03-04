B.C. Search and Rescue teams safely get 6 skiers out of trouble

North Shore Rescue respond to separate incidents near Whistler and Cypress mountains

Six skiers have been rescued in two separate operations in the mountains in southwestern British Columbia.

North Shore Rescue says on its Facebook page that five skiers were reported lost Sunday night by Whistler Search and Rescue, and a helicopter was used to help find and bring out them out.

Rescuers say the lost skiers had to spend the night outside before they could get them out on Monday.

In a separate operation by North Shore Rescue, a team went out late Sunday when a skier called in to report they were lost near Cypress Mountain.

Rescuers say the man was found below the Howe Sound Crest Trail and brought out safely despite “very challenging” conditions as recent heavy snow has raised the avalanche risk in the area.

Southwestern B.C. saw periods of significant snowfall late Sunday and early Monday, with Whistler Blackcomb reporting 17 centimetres, while Cypress saw as much as 34 centimetres.

