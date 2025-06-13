 Skip to content
B.C. Seniors Advocate wants province to do more to prevent elder abuse

Mark Page
B.C. Seniors Advocate Dan Levitt is warning elder abuse is on the rise. (Black Press Media file photo)

In a call to action on Thursday, June 12, B.C. Seniors Advocate Dan Levitt says elder abuse is on the rise in the province, increasing 21 per cent since 2019.

In 2021, he made recommendations to help the situation, but the province has not yet taken action.

"Seniors are often targeted because they can be vulnerable due to loneliness, frailty and dependence on others," Levitt said.

Levitt spoke to the media in Vancouver to highlight these issues ahead of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, which is Sunday, June 15.

The World Health Organization defines elder abuse as an act or lack of action within a relationship that includes the expectation of trust that harms or causes distress to an older person.

The most common types of abuse his office hears about are emotional, psychological and financial. Levitt told reporters there were 2,310 cases of abuse, neglect and self-neglect reported to designated agencies in 2024.

"We also know that these figures don't tell the whole story," he said. "Many victims of all ages, including seniors, do not report being abused. They often feel ashamed and embarrassed."

Levitt and other organizations reached out to see if any victims would speak publicly, but none would agree. This reluctance to publicly admit what is happening demonstrates the difficulty of dealing with this type of abuse," Levitt said.

Levitt recommended in 2021 that the government make it easier for seniors to report abuse by streamlining the process and creating a central report line rather than the fragmented system of seven different agencies that each have some level of responsibility. He also wants better data collection in place.

"It's disappointing that government has not yet taken action to address these recommendations," he said.

 

 

