B.C. seniors in retirement homes need protection from rent increases: Advocate

Seniors advocate Dan Levitt says some seniors rent increase ranging from the rate of inflation to 24%
Lauren Collins
A White Rock senior says current government representation doesn’t go far enough when it comes to regulating rent increases at some retirement homes in B.C. Unsplash.com image

B.C.'s seniors advocate says calls to his office concerning increased rent have more than doubled in the last year.

Seniors Advocate Dan Levitt called on the provincial government to act quickly and enforce the Residential Tenancy Act to protect the 30,000 British Columbians in retirement homes from illegal rent increases and evictions. The Office of the Seniors Advocate released its latest report, "Forgotten Rights: Not Afforded Equal Rent Protection," during a news conference Thursday (July 4).

In the report, Levitt provided several examples of seniors living in retirement homes who were denied basic rights, adding that some landlords have said the Residential Tenancy Act doesn't apply to the tenant. 

