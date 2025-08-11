B.C. seniors losing support with end of federal program

Pilot program ending on Age Well at Home program

A program seniors have been relying on to help them age at home is expiring.

Age Well at Home is a federal government pilot project, which ends Aug. 31 across the nation.

"It's been a great program, and we’ve asked about opportunities to continue it, but we’ve been advised by our project coordinator that it is doubtful that the program will continue," said Pam Myers, executive director of Vernon's NexusBC, which offers the program locally to seniors.

At Nexus, Age Well provides light housekeeping and transportation free of charge to approximately 170 low-income seniors. It has done so for approximately two years.

"We also provide an information and referral service as part of this program where we provide about 1,000 services every month to seniors," said Myers. "This would have meant the loss of four full-time positions for us; fortunately, we have found additional provincial funds to help us retain two of these employees."

Volunteer driver Sue Slater has made hundreds of trips, taking seniors to appointments or for groceries and would hate to see the program end.

"Think of all those seniors that are unable to drive or don't have a car," Slater said.

Elspeth Manning lives in a building with a number of seniors and was shocked to learn the program is ending.

"Due to low pensions, etc., many of these people, and more, cannot afford $40 an hour for a house keeper, especially with the inflation on food, etc.," said Manning who hears stories from seniors who say a bottle of Vitamin B is more affordable than the food with Vitamin B in it.

"I am at a loss understanding these cuts when most political figures wear suits that would pay for six months plus of keeping a home hygienic, someone’s needs taken care of etc. and healthy."

Manning commends Nexus for the "excellent" job it does with the program.

"The only thing of higher value is the pride one feels to have a spotless/functioning living space. Remember most apartments are ‘shoe boxes,’ but that space becomes home," Manning said. "Someday it may be you who cannot carry groceries, who needs help cleaning the top of a fridge etc. Let’s keep supporting our existing programs that are making a healthy difference."

She doesn't understand the point of a pilot project that has such a great impact on seniors, only to lose it and be disappointed.

Vernon-Monashee MP Scott Anderson says his team is looking into the services that will be impacted by the end of the pilot project.

“We will be questioning the Liberal government about this once the house is back in session in September," Anderson said. "Until then we are already working with our local community partners to see which services we may be able to help continue to facilitate as a stopgap measure.”

The issue is also on the radar of former MP Mel Arnold, who is now the Shuswap MP.

"He and his staff are hoping to bring this situation forward to the House of Commons once they resume, but that may be up to two months from now," said Myers.

There are many Age Well programs across the country providing services for thousands of seniors through more than 100 individual programs.