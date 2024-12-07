B.C. seniors shiver against rebates

Vernon seniors take to the chilly streets Friday, Dec. 6, to protest federal government plan to award rebate cheques while ignoring seniors and other groups

Susan Mark (left) and Doris Bensmiller braved a biting wind and cold temperatures to be among 10 or so seniors hitting the streets in Vernon Friday, Dec. 6. The group was protesting the federal government's plan to give $250 rebate cheques to Canadians making up to $150,000, and who worked in 2023. The rebate, however, does not apply to many seniors, recent graduates, and people with disabilities.

Carole Fawcett didn't know whether to laugh or cry.

When Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced his government plans to send out $250 rebate cheques in 2025 to Canadians who have incomes of up to $150,000, and who worked in 2023, it sent Fawcett scurrying to organize a rally in downtown Vernon.

Fawcett is a co-founder of the Vernon Seniors Tin Cup organization, which is pressuring the federal government to raise pensions for seniors. Trudeau's rebate plan, however, will not apply to many seniors, people with disabilities, and recent graduates.

"Here I am, living on under $25,000 a year, and they're not going to give me $250 which would go a lot further than it would for somebody earning $150,000," said Fawcett. "I wanted to draw attention to that."

So Fawcett organized a rally in downtown Vernon Friday, Dec. 6, drawing about 10 fellow protesters to the 3300 block of 30th Avenue, where they carried signs saying "Fair Pensions For Seniors," and "1,2,3,4, we're sick and tired of being poor."

Glenda Hodgson has been a sign-carrying fixture at rallies organized by Seniors Tin Cup.

"I have many friends that are seniors, they’re women that are on their own and they're struggling," said Hodgson. "I’m blessed, I have an extra pension but most of my friends are having difficult times financially. This is my third rally. I want to support them and other seniors, male and female. Seniors, we need some help, too."

Unfortunately, Mother Nature didn't cooperate as the rally lasted less than half an hour due to a biting wind and cold temperatures.

More information about the organization can be found at https://www.seniorstincup.org/.

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh has called on the Prime Minister to return to the drawing board to rethink the rebate.