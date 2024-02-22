B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton now eligible to apply for day parole

Pickton is serving a life sentence for six counts of second-degree murder in a Quebec supermax prison

Serial killer Robert Pickton can now apply for day parole, sparking outcry amongst the families of some of his victims and the greater community.

Pickton was initially convicted in 2007 of six counts of second-degree murder and is currently serving his life sentence in a supermax prison in Quebec. He became eligible to apply for parole on Thursday, Feb. 22.

The Parole Board of Canada has confirmed that if he asks for day parole, a hearing would be scheduled for in the future, and if granted, he would be moved into transitional housing.

It’s unclear if Pickton has yet made an application.

Women sing traditional songs around a mock casket outside the missing women inquiry in downtown Vancouver, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2011. Advocates and families of victims who were murdered by serial killer Robert Pickton say they are opposed to recent applications filed by the B.C. RCMP to destroy or return thousands of pieces of evidence seized during the investigation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

The remains or DNA of 33 women, many who were taken from the Downtown Eastside, were found on Pickton’s pig farm in Port Coquitlam. Families of many of these women, who continue to call for justice, gathered on Wednesday for a vigil.

Meanwhile, RCMP applied four years ago to dispose of evidence found at a Ruskin, B.C. property linked to Pickton and being held at RCMP warehouses.

Items include both innocuous pieces of clothing, shoes, and hair pins – including one with hair still in it – to more daunting pieces of evidence, such as a “black penis-shaped, rubber-like, hollow sexual aid,” and a rusty .303 calibre bolt-action rifle.

The items are taking up substantial space and continue to run up costs, the RCMP’s application argues, and that the evidence in question has been captured and retained and not affect future prosecution.

That court application remains ongoing, but a group of families, lawyers and advocates sent a letter to the federal public safety ministry in December calling for a halt to the plan.

