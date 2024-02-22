 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton now eligible to apply for day parole

Pickton is serving a life sentence for six counts of second-degree murder in a Quebec supermax prison
Ashley Wadhwani-Smith
web1_730930
This is a artist’s drawing of Robert Pickton appearing on a video link to B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster, Wednesday May 25, 2005. Pickton was charged with 12 new counts of first-degree murder and now faces 27 charges of murder.(CP PHOTO/Jane Wolsack)

Serial killer Robert Pickton can now apply for day parole, sparking outcry amongst the families of some of his victims and the greater community.

Pickton was initially convicted in 2007 of six counts of second-degree murder and is currently serving his life sentence in a supermax prison in Quebec. He became eligible to apply for parole on Thursday, Feb. 22.

The Parole Board of Canada has confirmed that if he asks for day parole, a hearing would be scheduled for in the future, and if granted, he would be moved into transitional housing.

It’s unclear if Pickton has yet made an application.

web1_20231210181236-65764c2d209d7f1211fcdd3ajpeg
Women sing traditional songs around a mock casket outside the missing women inquiry in downtown Vancouver, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2011. Advocates and families of victims who were murdered by serial killer Robert Pickton say they are opposed to recent applications filed by the B.C. RCMP to destroy or return thousands of pieces of evidence seized during the investigation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

The remains or DNA of 33 women, many who were taken from the Downtown Eastside, were found on Pickton’s pig farm in Port Coquitlam. Families of many of these women, who continue to call for justice, gathered on Wednesday for a vigil.

Meanwhile, RCMP applied four years ago to dispose of evidence found at a Ruskin, B.C. property linked to Pickton and being held at RCMP warehouses.

Items include both innocuous pieces of clothing, shoes, and hair pins – including one with hair still in it – to more daunting pieces of evidence, such as a “black penis-shaped, rubber-like, hollow sexual aid,” and a rusty .303 calibre bolt-action rifle.

The items are taking up substantial space and continue to run up costs, the RCMP’s application argues, and that the evidence in question has been captured and retained and not affect future prosecution.

That court application remains ongoing, but a group of families, lawyers and advocates sent a letter to the federal public safety ministry in December calling for a halt to the plan.

CLOTHING, JEWELRY, PURSES: RCMP ask court about disposal of evidence in Robert Pickton case

web1_cp2558652
Photographs of missing women are displayed as Commissioner Wally Oppal speaks during the Missing Women Commission of Inquiry public forum in Vancouver, B.C., on Wednesday January 19, 2011. The inquiry is looking into the conduct of police investigations of women reported missing from Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside and the decision by the B.C. Criminal Justice Branch on January 27, 1998 to stop legal proceedings against Robert Pickton. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

About the Author: Ashley Wadhwani-Smith

I began my journalistic journey at Black Press Media as a community reporter in my hometown of Maple Ridge, B.C.
Read more
Pop-up banner image