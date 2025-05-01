 Skip to content
B.C. set to test emergency system on May 7

The test happens twice a year and will appear on all radio stations, TVs, and compatible cell phones
Jordy Cunningham
A test of the Emergency Alert System will be taking place across B.C. on Wednesday, May 7 at 1:55 p.m.(Government on B.C. website)

British Columbia will be testing it's Emergency Alert System on Wednesday, May 7.

During a system test, an alert tone and message will be broadcast to radio and television stations as well as compatible cell phones. The test takes place to make sure the province is ready when or if a large-scale disaster or emergency does strike.

This is an example of the message that will appear on Wednesday:

"This is a TEST of the Emergency Alert system. This is ONLY a TEST. In an emergency, this message would tell you what to do to stay safe. This information could save your life. This is ONLY a TEST. No action is required.”

The test will be taking place at 1:55 p.m. The public is asked to not call 911 in response to the alert or for information about the test as it could delay help for people in crisis.

This is the first of two tests the province conducts every year. The second will is scheduled for Wednesday, November 19, also at 1:55 p.m.

In order for the Emergency Alert System, the event has to follow the following criteria:

  1. There is a threat to human life;
  2. The threat is immediate;
  3. There are recommended actions that may save lives.

Alerts can be send out by different agencies depending on the emergency. 

More information about Wednesday's test or about the Emergency Alert System in general can be found on the Government of B.C.'s website

There have been no emergency alerts in B.C. so far in 2025.

Jordy Cunningham

About the Author: Jordy Cunningham

Hailing from Ladner, B.C., I have been passionate about sports, especially baseball, since I was young. In 2018, I graduated from Thompson Rivers University in Kamloops with a Bachelor of Journalism degree
