B.C. sex assault survivor seeks apology for Christmas Day RCMP phone call

Was notified on Christmas Day that no charges would be laid in his case

A survivor of childhood sexual assault wants an apology from Langley RCMP, after an officer called him on Christmas Day with the news that no charges would be laid in the case.

A.W., who is not being identified by name as a past sexual assault victim, said that he was sexually and physically abused as a child, between the ages of about five and six to nine years old.

In the summer of 2023, A.W. went to the Langley RCMP to report the abuse, and an investigation was launched.

With the attacks having happened more than 25 years before, A.W. knew that the case would be a challenge.

But he did not expect to get a phone call from a constable investigating the case, just before 1 p.m. on Christmas Day, with "bad news."

Just as A.W. was about to go to Christmas dinner, the officer informed A.W. that charges would not be laid.

In a letter he wrote to the officer's superior the next day, A.W. spoke about the impact of getting such news at that moment.

"It was Christmas morning. No one wants to receive bad news on Christmas morning," he noted.

Being notified by phone, on that day, felt like it was either malicious, or a gross oversight, A.W. wrote.

"Overall the actions of [the officer] are sloppy, inexcusable, and I am demanding an apology for his untempered, careless action to choose Christmas Day to contact me and eagerly attempt to provide 'bad news' about my sexual assault file," A.W. continued.

He is asking for a written apology from the Langley RCMP.

Sgt. Joe Leeson responded the same day, and said he could not offer an immediate apology, which had to come either from the officer in charge of the detachment, or at the conclusion of a public complaint process.

"What I can say is I am sorry to hear that the information you received yesterday from [the officer] has caused significant distress and diminished the feelings of trust you have with the RCMP," Leeson's letter said, and the sergeant said he had never witnessed the officer do something out of malice.

"I will bring your concerns to him and my opinion as to the appropriateness of doing this on Christmas Day, but given your wishes I cannot go further than that due to the possible interference with a complaint process," Leeson wrote.

The detachment's media relations officer, Cpl. Craig van Herk, has since given a statement on the matter.

"While I will not speak to the specifics of the investigation, I can confirm that an investigation took place. However, there was insufficient evidence to support a charge," van Herk said.

"Notifying the complainant of the outcomes or conclusion of a file is a critical component to ensuring the public trust and confidence in the police, and should be completed in a timely manner. We make every effort to engage complainants in a respectful and culturally sensitive way, doing our best to balance the needs of all involved," van Herk added.

He noted there were processes in place for people to complain through the RCMP management or the Civilian Review and Complaints Commission.

More than seven months later, A.W. is still seeking an apology for the way he was notified.

"It really hurt me at the time, and caused a lot of distrust with RCMP," he said.

"It also made me feel that it was intended to cause me pain because of how reckless it was. It bothers me most because it came some months after my mother had died, and because it goes against what she taught me, which is to consider others and try to ease discomfort around you."

In the last few months, he has reached out to the ministries of B.C.'s Attorney General and Solicitor General, as well was to the federal head of the RCMP.

"I am lucky because I had a mother and father who really loved me and gave me a thick skin and lots of great memories to keep me moving forward," A.W. said.

"I feel like giving a lot of people I meet – who haven’t had that opportunity – a big hug because they are constantly met with a system that cannot 'love,' and clearly doesn’t care to apologize, even when it’s legally safe for them to do so."

He noted that the Apology Act, put into law in B.C. in 2006, allows for public bodies to apologize without admitting legal liability.

A.W. said that he hopes this incident can lead to changes in how victims are informed of the conclusion of sexual assault complaints – that it be done by the senior-most officer in a detachment, not in a rush, "and certainly not on Christmas Day."

"I think having the senior-most officer do so would bring much experience and compassion to the situation," said A.W.