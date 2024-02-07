B.C. sex offender wanted Canada-wide one day after release from prison

Johnny Walkus failed to checked into his Vancouver halfway house on Tuesday, police say

Police are searching for a B.C. sex offender who never checked into his Vancouver halfway house after being released from prison this week.

The Vancouver Police Department says 36-year-old Johnny Walkus was let out from the Matsqui Institution, a federal medium-security prison in Abbotsford, on statutory release on Tuesday (Feb. 6). Statutory release is when an offender is let out of prison after serving two-thirds of a sentence, but remain under supervision.

Walkus hasn’t been seen since and never checked into his new halfway house in Vancouver.

He is serving a sentence for two counts of sexual assault, one count of break and enter with intent and one count of uttering threats to cause death or harm.

He is described as 5’8” tall with a heavy build, short black hair, brown eyes and “Johnny Cash” tattooed on his right forearm. Police say he was last seen wearing a red and black t-shirt, black track pants, a long black hooded coat, a camouflage-coloured Vancouver Canucks baseball cap and black and white Nike runners.

Anyone who sees Walkus or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

READ ALSO: Surrey man busted with loaded handgun in satchel gets 30 months jail

READ ALSO: Hypothermic turtle rescued after rare foray in to cold B.C. waters