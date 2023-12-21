 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

B.C. sextortion victim’s dad inspires Eby to target online predators

B.C. premier says changes in the new year will honour memory of Carson Cleland, 12
The Canadian Press
web1_20231221171232-6584bd30f62b42782bbe94b4jpeg
Premier David Eby is photographed during a year-end interview from his office at the legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, December 21, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Premier David Eby says an emotional conversation with the father of a 12-year-old British Columbia boy who killed himself after falling prey to online sextortion has prompted him to push for more protections for youth.

Eby says the New Democrat government plans changes in the new year honouring the memory of Carson Cleland of Prince George, who police said died in October after being victimized online.

The premier says he spoke with Carson’s father who told him that since their son’s death, the family has been contacted by the families of three of his classmates, who said their children were also talking online with strangers.

Eby says people from across B.C. have been contacting his office saying their children were in situations similar to Carson’s and they only found out due to publicity surrounding the boy’s death.

He says Carson’s family are facing devastating loss this holiday season but demonstrated remarkable courage by going public with their tragedy.

READ ALSO: Frank talks urged in wake of sextortion death of B.C. 12-year-old

READ ALSO: Amanda Todd tormenter’s sentence cut to 6 years by Dutch court

Pop-up banner image