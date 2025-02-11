B.C. Sikh temple president murder case adjourned again

Next hearing is schedule for April at New Westminister Supreme Court

The high-profile murder trial of four men charged with killing Surrey Sikh temple president Hardeep Singh Nijjar has been adjourned again.

New Westminster Justice Terry Schultes, in a court appearance Feb.11, adjourned the case to a case management conference date yet to be determined in April. A hearing was also scheduled for April 23 in New Westminster.

Nijjar, 45, was shot to death on June 18, 2023 in the parking lot of Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara, in the 7000-block of Scott Road in Newton. He was found in his truck.

Amandeep Singh, Karan Brar, Kamalpreet Singh, and Karanpreet Singh are charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Security was tight in the New Westminster courtroom. The courthouse was prepared for an influx of Nijjar's supporters and made an overflow room available, which they did not need as only a few members of the public and the media were in the gallery.

Nijjar was an ardent supporter of the Khalistani movement, which seeks to secure an independent Sikh nation in India, and his supporters maintain India's government was involved in his killing.

Defence lawyers for three of the accused appeared on behalf of their clients by video, while the fourth appeared in person. Crown prosecutor Louise Kenworthy and her colleagues for the Crown appeared in person.

A publication ban covers information presented during Tuesday's hearing.

-With files from Tom Zytaruk