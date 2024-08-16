B.C. Skytrain extension to arrive year late, $2B over initial budget

Cost of SkyTrain line will be up from $4 billion to almost $6 billion Surrey-Langley SkyTrain to arrive later, cost more money

The Surrey-Langley SkyTrain extension will arrive a year later than planned, and cost almost $2 billion more than originally budgeted, the provincial government announced on Thursday, Aug. 15.

In a press release about the imminent start of construction, and the selection of key contractors for the project, the government announced that the new 11-station line will not be in service until late 2029.

That's a year later than the original planned date of 2028.

It will also cost almost 50 per cent more than originally budgeted.

Originally set to cost $4.01 billion, the SkyTrain extension will now cost $5.996 billion, the provincial announcement said.

"Like all public- and private-sector infrastructure projects, the Surrey Langley SkyTrain project is being delivered during a time of significant market challenges in British Columbia, across Canada and around the world," the statement said.

Inflation – which was at a 40-year high less than two years ago – along with commodity costs, supply chain pressures, and labour market challenges were blamed for the increase in costs.

The original budget was approved in 2022.

"This has resulted in higher price proposals from contractors," the statement said.

“The populations of Surrey, Langley and other communities across Metro Vancouver are growing quickly, and we are committed to building infrastructure to meet these needs,” said Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Rob Fleming. “This project will transform how people get around, helping create a more affordable, livable and greener future for people in the region.”

The NDP government's opponents were quick to pounce on the news of the price increases.

“This $2 billion blowout is an absolute disgrace," B.C. Conservative leader John Rustad said in a statement. "It’s a direct result of this government’s gross incompetence and inability to manage even the most basic aspects of a major infrastructure project."

"“This is not just a mismanagement issue; this is a betrayal of the public’s trust," added Elenore Sturko, Conservative MLA for Surrey South. "Residents of Surrey and Langley are being forced to shoulder the burden of this government’s failure."

Langley Township Mayor Eric Woodward threw less blame, but questioned whether the delay means that recent housing and density reforms make "even less sense" than they did a few days ago.

"Construction costs inflation the last few years, as high as 25 per cent or even higher, is complicating every major infrastructure project," Woodward said. "This is why it continues to be so important to get capital projects underway sooner."

Early work along the line's route has been underway for months, with BC Hydro relocating power lines, construction sites being surveyed, and geotechnical investigation being done.

Construction is set to begin in earnest this fall.