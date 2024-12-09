B.C. small businesses suffer another blow with bankruptcy of non-profit

Small businesses account for 98 per cent of businesses in B.C.

Questions surround the sudden bankruptcy of Small Business BC, a non-profit organization that helps British Columbians start their own small businesses.

A statement on the organization's website says that the Canada British Columbia Business Services Society, also known as Small Business BC, "was placed under bankruptcy" as of Dec. 5.

The organization receives funding from the provincial government as well as the federal government to supply small businesses with grants, advisory services, programming and education.

British Columbia is home to more than 513,000 small businesses, accounting for about a third of the provincial gross domestic product and employ about 1.13 million people, according to the latest available provincial figures from 2022. About 98 per cent of all B.C.-based businesses are small businesses and the demise of an organization that has been supporting that part of the economy coincides with a period of weakness in the sector in the face of rising costs and interest rates. Small businesses have also expressed concerns about the effects of past and present labour disputes, first at B.C. ports, now at Canada Post.

A survey by the Canadian Federation of Independent Business released last month shows long-term confidence in the provincial economy among small business owners at 55 per cent, about 12 per cent below the historic norms.

Political reactions to the development have been immediate.

Conservative Kelowna-Mission MLA Gavin Dew, who is his party's critic for Jobs, Economic Development, and Innovation, called the "sudden and unexpected demise of a well-known organisation supporting thousands of entrepreneurs over the decades" another blow to the "small business community and economic confidence" in a statement issued Sunday evening (Dec. 8).

Dew blamed the government of Premier David Eby.

"The provincial government was a major longtime funder of SBBC, had direct line of sight with a seat at the board table, and would have known it was facing bankruptcy," Dew said.

He added that the closure of Small Business BC, a legacy non-profit dating back to Expo 1986, coupled with the loss of 36 jobs "exemplify the Eby government's lack of serious commitment to fostering economic growth and protecting the livelihoods of B.C. families."

Black Press Media has reached out to the Ministry of Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation, Pacific Economic Development Canada, and CFBI for comment.

More to come.