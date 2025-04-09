B.C. snow pack levels remain below normal

Measurements below normal throughout province, although precipitation levels varied

British Columbia’s snow pack levels remain lower than normal, according to the most recent figures from the province’s Ministry of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship.

The April 1 measurements, compiled and released on April 9, showed the provincial snow pack was at 97 per cent of normal levels.

The snow levels are higher than they were on March 1, when the provincial average was 73 per cent of normal. The figures are also considerably higher than a year ago, when the provincial average snow pack was at 63 per cent of normal.

By April 1, around 96 per cent of the province’s seasonal snow pack has accumulated.

While the provincial snow levels are below normal, the snow pack measurements vary widely. The Boundary region has a snow pack of 98 per cent of normal, while the level in the Central Coast is 45 per cent of normal and the Skagit snow pack is at 22 per cent of normal.

The snow pack in the Upper Fraser West region is 94 per cent of normal, while the Upper Fraser East measurement is 79 per cent of normal and the South Coast is at 81 per cent.

The snow pack in the Okanagan is at 82 per cent of its normal measurements, while the nearby Similkameen region is at 63 per cent of its normal levels.

During March, temperatures ranged from normal to above normal. Precipitation levels varied considerably, with near record high totals in the Southern Interior, while Smithers experienced record dry conditions.

The southern half of the province tended to experience wetter conditions than the northern half of British Columbia.

The provincial report says there is no elevated flood risk at present, based on the present snow pack throughout the province. However, flooding related to the snow melt can still occur depending on the coming weather patterns.

In some parts of the southern Okanagan, Boundary and West Kootenay regions, snow levels above normal were reported. According to the ministry, these areas have the highest risk for flooding related to snow melt in spring.

While the April 1 snow survey typically provides the best picture of the overall annual snow pack, snow measurements are not the only factors in predicting seasonal flooding.

Because of the low snow pack, the ministry says there is the possibility for increased drought hazards in some areas this year.

