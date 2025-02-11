B.C. snowpack significantly lower than normal

Measurements in most of the province are well below historical averages

In much of British Columbia, the Feb. 1 snowpack levels are below normal. The information, from the province’s Ministry of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship, shows an overall average of 72 per cent of normal. (Ministry of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship map)

The latest provincial snowpack figures show British Columbia’s snow levels are well below normal levels.

As of Feb. 1, the provincial snowpack was 72 per cent of normal. This is a decline from the Jan. 1 level, which averaged 87 per cent of normal.

The data, from the province’s Ministry of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship, was released on Feb. 11.

However, the Feb. 1 snowpack this year is greater than the measurements from the same date in 2024, when the provincial average was 61 per cent of normal.

The Liard basin was the only part of the province to record a snowpack level higher than normal, with a snowpack of 108 per cent recorded there.

In the Southern Interior, the Boundary region was at 89 per cent of normal, while the Okanagan was 84 per cent of normal. The Similkameen registered 57 per cent of its historical average.

In the Upper Columbia, West Kootenay and East Kootenay regions, the snowpack was below 70 per cent of normal.

Vancouver Island recorded a snowpack of 82 per cent of normal. However, the South Coast was at 59 per cent of normal and the Central Coast was at 60 per cent of normal.

The Upper Fraser West basin was at 92 per cent of normal while the Upper Fraser East was at 81 per cent of normal. The Middle Fraser recorded a snowpack of 64 per cent of normal and the Lower Fraser was at 73 per cent of normal.

Several B.C. communities, including Terrace, Smithers, Dease Lake, Chetwynd and Fort St. John were warmer than usual, and Fort Nelson had its second-warmest January since 1938.

Elsewhere, precipitation was low. Communities including Abbotsford, Penticton, Kelowna, Cranbrook and Chetwynd experienced low precipitation levels.

La Niña weather conditions are expected to continue through the February to April period. This weather pattern is connected with cooler temperatures for the province and wetter weather on the South Coast and Vancouver Island.

According to the ministry, La Niña conditions are often associated with above-normal snow levels, particularly on the South Coast and Southern Interior.

The ministry says around two-thirds of the province’s snowpack typically accumulates by early February. However, with two to three months left in the snow accumulation season, significant changes can still occur.