BC SPCA accepts surrender of 33 pets from 'unsanitary' property in Nanaimo

Dogs and cats now being cared for in Nanaimo, Parksville and Powell River
Jessica Durling
More than 30 pets were surrendered to the B.C. SPCA from unsanitary living conditions in Nanaimo. (B.C. SPCA photos)

More than 30 cats and dogs, including two pit bull terrier mix mothers with a total of 16 puppies, were surrendered to the B.C. SPCA in Nanaimo.

The SPCA took in the animals between July 17-21 from a home the B.C. SPCA described in a press release as unsanitary. 

In the release, Eileen Drever, SPCA senior officer of protection and stakeholder relations, said this was a case in which uncontrolled breeding caused the already large population to grow rapidly, resulting in the owner becoming overwhelmed.

“Caring for this many animals is a significant challenge,” Drever said.

She added that the property had feces and urine present throughout, and all of the animals had flea infestations.

“There was an inadequate amount of food and water for the animals, and it was obvious they had not received veterinary care. Their basic needs were not being met.”

The SPCA said most of the animals are being cared for at the B.C. SPCA's community animal centre in Nanaimo, but a dozen dogs were transferred to Powell River and some of the adult cats are in care at the Parksville centre.

The animals are currently receiving treatment for parasites, and one of the puppies developed a growing lump on its head which a veterinarian is monitoring. The SPCA reported that almost all of the animals are friendly, though one of the mothers remains fearful.

The three-week-old puppies are planned to be available for adoption in about five weeks, after they have been weaned. The rest of the animals will be available in the coming weeks

About the Author: Jessica Durling

Nanaimo News Bulletin journalist covering health, wildlife and Lantzville council.
