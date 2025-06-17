BC SPCA food banks seek help after demand rises, but donations fall

In the first 5 months of 2025, the meals have helped to feed more than 20,000 vulnerable animals

BC SPCA food bank's limited budget is currently covering costs to aid in rising demands to care for animals.

A decreased amount of donations have plagued several locations across the province due to economic uncertainty and the rising cost of living, according to a press release from BC SPCA June 12.

It just so happens that this drop in contributions comes at a time when demand is increasing, BC SPCA says.

“We completely sympathize that people’s ability to donate is difficult right now with the economic challenges we are all facing,” outreach specialist Diane Waters said.

Although costs have increased, the amount of meals sent to pets in need has also increased over 4,000 since this time last year. In the first five months of 2025, the meals have helped to feed more than 20,000 vulnerable animals.

This frequency may not be sustainable due to the BC SPCA's limited budget, Waters said.

“Our biggest need right now is dry and wet cat food and cat litter."

There have been a total of 8,965 dogs and 11,848 cats helped by SPCA food banks in B.C. as of May 31. Broken down by region:

• In the Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley, 4,638 dogs and 4,011 cats were helped

• On Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast, there were 2,364 dogs and 2,963 cats helped

• In the Thompson Okanagan and Kootenays, there were 3,340 dogs and 4,023 cats helped

• In the Cariboo and the North, there were 623 dogs and 851 cats helped